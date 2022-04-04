ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

It only took the Grammys seven minutes to joke about Will Smith's Oscar slap

By Dan Gentile
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The 64th annual Grammy Awards began with a raucous performance of “777” from Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’s Silk Sonic project, before Trevor Noah launched into a brief but snappy monologue.

As one might expect, he floated around the room introducing some of the marquee talent on display, remarking on a revelrous Vegas atmosphere where people were taking shots (that weren’t made by Moderna or Pfizer).

Noah seemed a bit rushed with his delivery, breezing through jokes about the height difference between Lil Nas X and Nas, and how Olivia Rodrigo had to show her driver’s license to gain entry.

But as one might expect, there was no way to ignore the long shadow of last week’s Oscars, where Will Smith unexpectedly walked onstage to slap host Chris Rock after a joke comparing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance to Demi Moore in G.I. Jane. When Smith returned to his seat, he screamed at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Before Rodrigo took the stage, Noah closed his monologue a quick aside that tepidly addressed the elephant in the room.

“Don’t even think of it as an award show,” Noah said. “This is a concert where we’re giving out awards. We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, and we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

A few minutes later, Questlove — who accepted an Oscar for “Summer of Soul” immediately after Smith’s controversial actions — got in on the joke while presenting the award for song of the year to Silk Sonic for "Leave the Door Open."

"I’m gonna present this award, and I trust that you people stay 500 feet away from me," Questlove said.

Comments / 0

