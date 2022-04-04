ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

These health conditions can interfere with stroke diagnosis and treatment

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFsrv_0eyNVVrc00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of Calgary found that people with disabilities or dementia may not get timely or appropriate treatment when they have a stroke.

They found that those conditions can make it challenging to assess the severity of new symptoms.

But treating a stroke quickly could help prevent additional disability and other health and financial impacts.

The research is published in Stroke and was conducted by Dr. Mayank Goyal et al.

Often, treatment of strokes caused by blood clots may be delayed or not given at all if pre-stroke dementia or disability symptoms cause doctors to mistakenly believe the stroke is more severe than it is and outside the window for optimal treatment.

But the study found treatment still can be effective for this group even though there is some evidence they have a higher risk of death.

It notes that clot-busting therapy and clot removal were as safe and effective in people with pre-existing disabilities or dementia as in those without. Treatment is considered critical for preventing further disability.

In the U.S., physical, cognitive, and intellectual disabilities affect about 22% of the adult population.

The statement offers advice on how people with these conditions and their families can develop plans for health emergencies, including strokes.

This includes discussing the quality of life concerns and care preferences before a stroke happens.

If a stroke does occur, the committee suggests families discuss the risks and benefits of treatment with health providers to fully understand the spectrum of possible outcomes.

The team says biases such as ableism and therapeutic nihilism, which is the belief that there is no hope for effective treatment, may play a role in delaying or failing to begin treatment in people with disabilities or dementia.

Greater awareness of these biases is needed and offers guidance on how to improve patient-centered care.

It also calls for the greater inclusion of people with disabilities and dementia in stroke research.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about mental problem that could triple stroke risk, and Aspirin is effective for preventing recurrent heart problems and strokes.

For more information about stroke, please see recent studies about combo therapy that could cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by half, and results showing that retired entertainer thought she slept awkwardly. It was a stroke.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
POZ

Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#The Stroke#Clot#The University Of Calgary
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Newest Treatments for Fibromyalgia?

Although large-scale studies are still needed to confirm their effectiveness, the newest FDA-approved treatments for fibromyalgia include Quell and milnacipran. Quell is an over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator intended to be used for pain relief. Milnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) that has shown promising results in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

New Endometriosis Guidelines May Improve Diagnosis

European health officials just released new guidelines on endometriosis to improve diagnosing and treating the condition—including new recommendations around the use of laparoscopy. In February, the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) published more than 100 recommendations and best practices on treating people with endometriosis, a condition...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

The Relationship Between Height And Chronic Disease

Height is an attribute promoted by society. Whether it is for physical characteristics (like models) or athletic advantages, society emphasizes the importance of being tall (the taller, the better). However, research shows that being tall can put you at risk of certain chronic illnesses, especially when talking about cancer. While...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can some anti-nausea drugs increase stroke risk?

A recent study found that certain anti-nausea and vomiting medications tripled the risk for ischemic stroke. The risk was highest for metopimazine, followed by metoclopramide, and then domperidone. More studies are needed to confirm the findings. , and dementia, which cause symptoms of psychosis or losing touch with reality. Excess...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potassium medication patiromer helps patients stay on optimal heart failure therapy

Patients taking renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) medications for heart failure had significantly lower blood potassium levels when taking patiromer—a drug that helps to prevent the body from absorbing too much potassium—compared with a placebo, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Can Be Diagnosed With an Abdominal CT Scan?

4 conditions that are diagnosed using an abdominal CT scan. The abdomen of the human body consists of digestive, urinary, and reproductive organs. An abdominal computed tomography (CT) scan is prescribed by the doctor to diagnose the conditions affecting these organs. Cancer refers to the condition in which cells divide...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy