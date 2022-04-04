Warriors' Gary Payton: Starting for Klay

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James joined “The Shop” and revealed which player he would most like to play with that is currently in the NBA. James said he wanted to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry was on 95.7...
After pushing the Miami Heat to 5 games in the 2012 NBA Finals, everything changed for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just a few months later, OKC would make a ground-breaking move by trading one of their scorers, James Harden, to the Houston Rockets for Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, and two first-round draft picks.
In the hours following the death of the Lakers’ postseason hopes, head coach Frank Vogel (who could be coaching his last games with the Purple and Gold), took some time to speak candidly on what went wrong. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, he did not hold any...
The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
Happy Tuesday, all. We have plenty to go over following a great men's championship game last night.
NEW ORLEANS — Kansas won the national championship on Monday night with a thrilling 72-69 victory over North Carolina. It is the fourth title for the Jayhawks in ten championship games and the second for coach Bill Self. That ties him with Villanova coach Jay Wright for the most among active coaches.
Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
Faulk scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Faulk has been contributing regularly on offense lately with two goals and four assists in his last five games. His second-period tally Wednesday stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old has matched his point total from the last full NHL season (2018-19) with 10 goals and 25 assists in 64 outings. Faulk's also chipped in plenty of non-scoring production -- he's at 136 hits, 91 blocked shots, 134 shots on net, a plus-32 rating and 41 PIM this season.
Adams had three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Jazz. While the Grizzlies came up short in overtime, Adams supplied a solid rebounds total while chipping in on defense and tying his season high with eight assists. He's now gone eight straight games without scoring in double figures, but Adams is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in that span.
Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacking corps, but it could signal a bigger role to start 2022.
The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
If you're wondering where former All-Pro linebacker Whitney Mercilus will sign in 2022, wonder no more. The 31-year-old joins a growing number of NFL players who have opted to retire after what can arguably be viewed as short football careers -- announcing via Instagram that he has decided to call it a career after 10 seasons. In an official statement attached to his decision, Mercilus shows gratitude for all who believed in him, despite having not played a single snap prior to high school.
