Halsey Walks the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Four Days After Surgery

By Emily Kirkpatrick
 3 days ago
Halsey went right from the operating room to the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and not for the first time in her career. The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday just four days post-surgery. Halsey posted a selfie of themselves...

