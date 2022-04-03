ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 promo: Are Violet, Hawkins in trouble?

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some time off the air Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17 is airing on NBC this Wednesday, and it does look like trouble is ahead for Violet and Hawkins. Since the two first got together, the two have been one of the more exciting pairings in the One Chicago world,...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans in uproar as bosses deliver disappointing update on season ten

It looks like it's going to be a while before we can sit down to catch new episodes of our favourite One Chicago shows. Following the news of NBC's scheduling shake-up this Wednesday which will see the latest episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med replaced with three hours of repeats, it's been revealed that new episodes will not air next week either.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten. The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer‘s character Matt Casey left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett might follow suit. Spencer’s departure was a storyline that caught many...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Nbc
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago PD?

“Gone” was a taxing episode for several Chicago PD characters. That said, the character who struggled the most was Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), who took the kidnapping of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) as cause to ignore standard police procedure. There were several instances throughout the episode where Ruzek crossed...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13. He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.” “Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats”...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who played Jellybean on Chicago PD?

Alissa “Jellybean” Martin led a troubled life. She ran away from home and ended up working as a CI for Dawson (Jon Seda) in the first season of Chicago PD. She appeared in only a few episodes, yet cast a large shadow over the show and its sibling franchise, Chicago Fire.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Hannah, Will Be Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face is scrubbing back into Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, who played Hannah on the NBC medical drama, returned in Wednesday’s episode and will be a series regular going forward, according to our sister site Deadline. Hannah made her return in the final moments of this week’s Med, starting a new job at the medical center’s emergency OB-GYN service. Sharon Goodwin set her up with the new position, but Dr. Archer seemed skeptical about bringing her back — which makes sense, since Hannah had a serious heroin addiction that landed her in rehab...
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire, Med and PD pulled from screens in major schedule change

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another unexpected break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot next week. Instead, audiences will be treated to a trio of reruns on 23 March as all three shows face a scheduling shake-up. It's not known why the franchise is taking another break so soon after returning from the month-long hiatus caused by NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics or how long the break will be.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy