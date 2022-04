OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO