Nevada State

Nevada Gold & Copper Resumes Partner Search For Its Northern Nevada Gold/Copper Porphyry Project

kitco.com
 3 days ago

April 4, 2022 - Due to the relaxation of most of the Covid-19 travel restrictions. implemented on or about March 2020, the Members of Nevada Gold & Copper, LLC (NGC) voted to resume its search for a suitable partner/investor to...

www.kitco.com

charlottenews.net

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('USHA' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining Identifies Geophysical Gold and Copper Targets at The Bud-Elk Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it has completed an initial review and target selection based on the VTEM geophysical survey of the Providence and Bud-Elk Properties, situated in the Greenwood Mining Camp in southeastern BC. Ximen...
INDUSTRY
nevadastate.news

AMC Theaters buys stake in small – and unprofitable – Nevada gold mine

WINNEMUCCA — In an unusual move cinema giant AMC Theaters has agreed to buy a major stake in a small Nevada gold and silver mining company. The movie theater chain announced Tuesday that it would purchase 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., which operates the 71,000-acre Hycroft mine in northern Nevada, for $56 million.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining's April Drill Program Targeting Bud Elk Copper Gold Porphyry Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it is planning to start drilling at its Bud-Elk property, situated in the Greenwood Mining Camp in southeastern BC. Ximen's Bud-Elk property is located west of the city of Greenwood in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

World-renowned 112 million-year-old dinosaur prints run over by construction workers

Dinosaur footprints at a popular tourist site have been permanently damaged after a construction crew repeatedly walked and drove over them.In January, workers were building a new boardwalk at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite near Moab, Utah when multiple residents complained of their carelessness. The project was stopped, and the US Bureau of Land Management inspected the site, confirming the damage.“ââWe have carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations in the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite Paleontological Assessment, which confirmed there was minor damage to some dinosaur footprints, primarily north of the main interpretive site,” the BLM said in a statement on...
UTAH STATE
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

