Lafayette, LA

It's an amazingly fun tradition and it continues this Monday, April 4 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

By Bernadette Lee
 1 day ago

Thirty years of Mad Hatter's Brunch and Style show is all about supporting the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra which is hosted by the Acadiana Symphony Women's League to get children involved in the symphony.

ASO Photo

The event includes an amazing style show along with a wonderful lunch and the most amazing hats you have ever seen. But most importantly this event supports all of the youth programs of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

The proceeds benefit a program for the youth of our community to continue to train with their chosen instruments. The extensive training leads to a performance with the Acadiana Symphony. It's about bolstering and supporting music, and our culture and preparing the next generation to embrace the love of music.

ASO Photo

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Dana Baker says,

Since its inception in 1992, Mad Hatter's has continuously been one of those Symphony traditions that people get really excited about every year, because it's an opportunity to dress up, enjoy good food, and have a great time with your friends, all while supporting a good cause. We're honored to have welcomed more than 7,500 women to the Style Show over the years, many of who come back year after year to support this youth-focused fundraiser.

ASO Photo

And this is a time to show some of the fun along with the amazing hats of the women who attend to support our youth and their love of music. This will be the 30th year for the event.

You will enjoy these amazing hats and the fashion of prior shows.

99.9 KTDY
Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
10 Places to Get a Great Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana

I think we have established that we love our food in South Louisiana. One item that has always been a favorite of mine has been the Shrimp Poboy. I don't need it to be Lent or really need an excuse at all to sit down and eat one of these bad boys. Now I know what my favorite restaurant is when it comes to a Shrimp Poboy so I wanted to see what you guys said. The one thing I learned when I was reading through the comments is that people are serious about their Shrimp Poboys. I also realized just how lucky we are here in Acadiana that we have so many wonderful places to choose from when it comes to getting amazing food.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Broussard Waitress Posts $0 Tip/Dirty Diaper Photo

Did the patrons, maybe, leave a cash tip? I thought that at first, and then I noticed that they circled the "4% non-cash charge" line on the receipt. As some people pointed out in the comments, the reason they circled that line about the surcharge for use of a credit card is that they don't think they should have to pay it. Also, they probably circled it as a way of saying "there's your tip".
BROUSSARD, LA
Here’s Why We ‘Celebrate’ April Fool’s Day

No, it wasn't intended as a joke to include the word "celebrate" in the title of this article about April Fool's Day. I can't say that I actually know anyone who "celebrates" this day. Most of the people I know "tolerate" more than "celebrate". I blame the Internet for that.
Lafayette Airbnb Host Teaches Guests How to Make Gumbo

The host of a Lafayette Airbnb is offering guests the chance to get a real Cajun experience while in town. "Michelle", who has been a host on Airbnb since 2014, is a retired French teacher who lives here in Lafayette. She offers a room through Airbnb, but she also offers an "Experience" through the site: making an authentic Cajun gumbo.
LAFAYETTE, LA
