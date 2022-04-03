ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Makes Grammys Debut With 'Drivers License' — Watch

By Andy Swift
 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo just lived out her High School Musical character’s ultimate dream, performing live on the Grammys . If only Nini could have been there to see it.

Shortly into the show’s run, Rodrigo took to the stage for a dramatic performance of her multi-nominated hit “Drivers License.”

Watch footage of Rodrigo’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Rodrigo is making quite the splash at her first Grammys, entering the ceremony with seven nominations: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour ; Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License”; and Best Music Video for “Good 4 U.” She’s also nominated for the coveted Best New Artist award.

Before launching her wildly successful music career, Rodrigo was all-in on TV, starring in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2019, then leaping to Disney+ for a three-season run (so far) on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

Of course, Rodrigo was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish , Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS , Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X , María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rodrigo’s Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.

A 'Still Traumatized' Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Oscars Slap: 'Waiting for This Sickening Feeling to Go Away'

Wanda Sykes: 'It Was Gross' That Will Smith Was Allowed to Accept His Oscar

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music's Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.
Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he's 'going away'

Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for "Jail" and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane," and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for "Donda," but opted to skip out on music's biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.
The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's show: Taking the stage on Music's proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Billie Eilish Performs in Taylor Hawkins T-Shirt at 2022 Grammys — Watch

Billie Eilish took the stage for the third year in a row during Sunday's ceremony. Joined by her brother Finneas, Eilish delivered a haunting performance of "Happier Than Ever," slowly building from an intimate moment to a rain-soaked climax. (Extra points to Eilish for wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, her way of paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer.)
Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.
BTS Go Full James Bond — And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo — at the Grammys

The boys of BTS just brought their signature dance moves to the Grammys stage with a performance of their English-language single, "Butter." The group — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their second English-language song, which hit Number One on several charts. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage.
Grammys 2022: BTS fans 'furious' after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are "infuriated" after the South Korean boy band didn't win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song "Butter." However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of "Kiss Me More."
