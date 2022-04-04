ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Chaos terrains may get oxygen into Europa’s hidden ocean

By University of Texas at Austin
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNVJc_0eyNUdrv00
An artist’s interpretation of liquid water on the surface of the Europa pooling beneath chaos terrain. Credit:NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Salt water within the icy shell of Jupiter’s moon Europa could be transporting oxygen into an ice-covered ocean of liquid water where it could potentially help sustain alien life, according to a new study.

This theory has been proposed by others, but the researchers put it to the test by building the world’s first physics-based computer simulation of the process, with oxygen hitching a ride on salt water under the moon’s “chaos terrains,” landscapes made up of cracks, ridges and ice blocks that cover a quarter of the icy world.

The results show that not only is the transport possible, but that the amount of oxygen brought into Europa’s ocean could be on a par with the quantity of oxygen in Earth’s oceans today.

“Our research puts this process into the realm of the possible,” says lead researcher Marc Hesse, a professor at the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences geological sciences department.

“It provides a solution to what is considered one of the outstanding problems of the habitability of the Europa subsurface ocean.”

The study appears in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Europa is a top spot to look for alien life because scientists have detected signs of oxygen and water, along with chemicals that could serve as nutrients.

However, the moon’s ice shell—which is estimated to be about 15 miles thick—serves as a barrier between water and oxygen, which is generated by sunlight and charged particles from Jupiter striking the icy surface.

If life as we know it exists in the ocean, there needs to be a way for oxygen to get to it. The most plausible scenario based on the available evidence is for the oxygen to be carried by salt water, or brine, Hesse says.

Scientists think that chaos terrains form above regions where Europa’s ice shell partially melts to form brine, which can mix with oxygen from the surface. The computer model the researchers created shows what happens to the brine after the formation of the chaos terrain.

The model shows the brine draining in a distinct manner, taking the form of a “porosity wave” that causes pores in the ice to momentarily widen—allowing the brine to pass through before sealing back up. Hesse compares the process to the classic cartoon gag of a bulge of water making its way down a garden hose.

This mode of transport appears to be an effective way to bring oxygen through the ice, with 86% of the oxygen taken up at the surface riding the wave all the way to the ocean. But the available data allows for a wide range of oxygen levels delivered to Europa’s ocean over its history—with estimates ranging by a factor of 10,000.

The highest estimate would make the oxygen levels in Europa’s ocean similar to those in Earth’s oceans—which raises hope about the potential for that oxygen to support life in the hidden sea, according to coauthor Steven Vance, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the supervisor of its Planetary Interiors and Geophysics Group. “It’s enticing to think of some kind of aerobic organisms living just under the ice,” he says.

Vance says that NASA’s upcoming 2024 Europa Clipper mission may help improve estimates for oxygen and other ingredients for life on the icy moon.

Kevin Hand, a scientist focused on Europa research at NASA JPL who was not part of the study, says that the study presents a compelling explanation for oxygen transport on Europa.

“We know that Europa has useful compounds like oxygen on its surface, but do those make it down into the ocean below, where life can use them?” he says. “In the work by Hesse and his collaborators, the answer seems to be yes.”

NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund funded the work.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

108K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

52M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Oxygen#Icy Moon#Subsurface Ocean#Salt Water
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Variable Speed of Sound on Mars: What Sounds Captured by NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reveal About the Red Planet

A new study based on recordings made by the rover finds that the speed of sound is slower on the Red Planet than on Earth and that, mostly, a deep silence prevails. Listen closely to sounds from Mars, recorded by NASA’s Perseverance: the rover’s mechanical whine and click in a light Martian wind; the whir of rotors on Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter; the crackling strike of a rock-zapping laser.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Investigates Wild 'Gator-Back Terrain'

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. We've gone from a rock on Mars that looks like a fish to rocks on Mars that look like alligators. Specifically, the rugged, pebbly backs of alligators. NASA's Curiosity rover is checking out a funky stretch of landscape on the red planet and the images are delightful.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

“Ping Pong-Sized Monsters” -Primordial Black Holes Could Be of Any Size and Anywhere in the Milky Way (Weekend Feature)

Recent studies show that wandering, nomadic black holes smaller than 10 billion solar masses greatly outnumber the central supermassive black holes in the universe at large, which would make for interesting, if not danger-fraught, future starship explorations of our Milky Way!. Typically, a supermassive black hole (SMBH) exists at the...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Asteroid Ryugu may be a remnant of an extinct comet

Observations from Japan's Hayabusa2 mission have astronomers questioning the true origin of the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu. The Hayabusa2 mission launched in 2014, arrived at Ryugu in 2018 and returned samples of asteroid material to Earth in 2020. In addition to collecting these samples, the mission gathered important data about the cosmic body remotely. While the rock samples are still being studied, the remote observations revealed three important features about Ryugu: its composition, shape and possible origin, according to a statement from Nagoya City University in Japan.
ASTRONOMY
WIS-TV

Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system

(Gray News) - Physicists have discovered a new form of ice, something they say redefines the properties of water at high pressures. A team of scientists working in Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pioneered a new method for measuring the properties of water under high pressure, according to a recent report from the university.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New microscopic organisms found in deep sea trench baffle Chile scientists

When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000 meters under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy