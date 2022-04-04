ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Head on crash south of Monett, Mo. both drivers killed

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
Crash scene image courtesy Monett Rural Fire District
Google Map image of crash location during incident, one mile south of Monett, Mo. on MO-37.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon Monett Rural Fire Protection District were alerted to a serious crash south of Monett along MO-37 near FR2030.

First arriving units advised of two vehicles involved, one blocking the roadway and another on its side in the ditch,” Monett Rural Fire state in a release of information.

A 17-year-old female driver of Rogers, Ark. was operating a 2011 Nissan Sentra going south. She was ejected from her vehicle suffering fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Two occupants of a 2018 Chevy Trailblazer, northbound, were wearing seatbelts, they required extrication from the wreckage.

The passenger, Rebecca Daugherty, 44, of Pierce City, Mo. was flown by Mercy Lifeline to Springfield, Mo. suffering moderate injuries.

The driver, Sally Daugherty, 77, died of injuries at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team were dispatched to investigate requiring the roadway to be closed for nearly three hours.

Crash occurred as [Nissan Sentra] crossed the centerline and struck [Chevy Trailblazer] headon causing both vehicles to overturn.” — Cpl K. Knight of Troop D, MSHP

Screenshot of Missouri State Highway Patrol Preliminary Crash report.

These two fatalities mark 22 and 23 for Troop D in 2022. Missouri State Highway Patrol protocol is to not publish the names of those 17 and younger in online crash reports.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

Brown eyed girl
3d ago

This is not only heartbreaking but it is happening all to often by distracted drivers. ALWAYS Be aware of other drivers when you are driving, ALWAYS Be aware of your surroundings and what is going on!! Heads up and PHONES DOWN!!! No one needs to die needlessly, Please we can all do better together! God Bless this family 🙏😢💔

