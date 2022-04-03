BTS Performs 'Butter' at 2022 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

Click here to read the full article.

No mission was too impossible for BTS on Sunday. The K-pop princes took to the Grammys stage for their wildest performance of “Butter” yet. And that’s saying something.

Magic trickery? Jacket choreography? A special appearance by Olivia Rodrigo? Truly, this one had it all.

Watch footage of BTS’ performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

BTS entered Sunday’s ceremony with a single Grammy nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.” The song “Dynamite” previously earned BTS a nomination in that same category in 2021, making this their second nomination overall.

This marks BTS’ third Grammys performance. The group first took the stage in 2020, alongside a wildly eclectic group of artists — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Nas — for a dual performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.” BTS returned to the Grammys in 2021 to perform “Dynamite.”

Of course, BTS was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch BTS’ Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.