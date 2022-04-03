ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Performs 'Butter' at 2022 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
No mission was too impossible for BTS on Sunday. The K-pop princes took to the Grammys stage for their wildest performance of “Butter” yet. And that’s saying something.

Magic trickery? Jacket choreography? A special appearance by Olivia Rodrigo? Truly, this one had it all.

Watch footage of BTS’ performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

BTS entered Sunday’s ceremony with a single Grammy nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.” The song “Dynamite” previously earned BTS a nomination in that same category in 2021, making this their second nomination overall.

This marks BTS’ third Grammys performance. The group first took the stage in 2020, alongside a wildly eclectic group of artists — Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Nas — for a dual performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.” BTS returned to the Grammys in 2021 to perform “Dynamite.”

Of course, BTS was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch BTS’ Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.

TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

BTS V Caught Smoking at 64th Grammy Awards: Fans Come To His Defense

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about BTS V smoking, but many defend him. BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and put everyone in awe with their stunning presence and incredible performance. But aside from the surprising so-called flirting scene between V and Olivia Rodrigo and the group's possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, V's smoking scene made some noise.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
EW.com

Lady Gaga (finally) joins 2022 Grammys performers lineup

Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys. The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Recording Academy Announces First Slate Of Grammy Performers

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live...
MUSIC
