ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Thousands attend Sikh parade in Southwest Bakersfield

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JIEV_0eyNUCEQ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cultural celebration on the streets of Bakersfield as members of the local Sikh community, with deep roots in Northwestern India, held a parade in southwest Bakersfield.

This event had thousands of people from all across California attend. The Sikh community opened the event for everyone to join.

The celebration is called Vaisakhi. Vaisakhi is normally celebrated on the 13th of April but the Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated it a week early. This day is special because it marks the Sikh’s new year.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

“This is a tradition started by our gurus from many many years ago. So, from that day until today it’s like going,” Manveer Dhillon, a parade volunteer said.

Events like this one bring up to 25,000 people out to celebrate. The crowds of people all celebrated by eating, mingling, shopping and praying before the start of the parade.

All the food at the event was free and it was open to the public.

“I feel very amazing. Look there are so much people here,” Pawan Aumar a parade attendee said. “I really enjoying and happy they are all attending this festival.”

As the parade kicked off, thousands of people joined it as it moved throughout the area near the temple. It’s estimated 30 to 40 thousand Sikhs live in Kern County. Most of them all living in Southwest Bakersfield.

Now attendees say the event itself is reminder for the community to help one another and to do what you can for each other.

A deep dive into the local Sikh community

“This is a message to our community to get all together, to help each other, stay humble, stay warm as best as you can do for other persons,” Aumar said.

The Bakersfield Sikh community host public events throughout the entire year. We’ll be sure to update you here on our website of future events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

Hundreds attend multi-church event Raise Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raise Bakersfield is celebratory event sponsored by Dignity Health and Awake California. Hundreds of people spent the day at the event at The Dignity Health Amphitheater in Southwest Bakersfield. An event full of fun at the Park at River Walk. Dozens of family and friends filling up the seats at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Heavy police presence in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is heavy police presence near California Avenue and P Street. P Street is currently closed from McMurtry Center to California Avenue. Video shows a vehicle with damage in the road. Avoid the area if possible. This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Sikhs#Vaisakhi#Bakersfield Sikh#17 News
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Dollar World robber dragged employee as he drove away

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed the Dollar World store on Chester Avenue got in a car and dragged an employee who tried to stop him, police said. Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday and police asked for help identifying him. The man entered the store March 10, grabbed a few […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KGET

Man convicted of shooting woman who rejected his advances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman agreed to give him a lift when Jose Jasso asked for a ride. She refused, however, when he asked for sex at the end of the trip. Jasso got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot the woman 15 times through the open passenger door, hitting her […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s […]
LYON COUNTY, NV
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy