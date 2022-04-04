ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah mocks Will Smith Oscars controversy at the Grammys

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UD2uU_0eyNU3N800

Trevor Noah addressed the Will Smith Oscars slap in his introduction to the Grammys on Sunday (3 April).

At the Las Vegas ceremony, held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, host Noah said: “We’re going to be listening to some music, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

Smith infamously told Chris Rock at the last week’s Oscars (27 March) to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after striding on stage and slapping the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith .

Earlier in the pre-show premiere ceremony, where the majority of the Grammys were awarded, comedian Nate Bargatze also poked fun at the Oscars incident . Bargatze walked on stage wearing a large black helmet, drawing laughs from the audience.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts,” he said. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”

While Smith claimed that he was defending Pinkett Smith from a joke about her alopecia diagnosis, a source close to Rock says he “had no idea” about it. Smith, who faces disciplinary action from the Academy, announced his resignation from the awards body on Friday (1 April).

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here . See the updated list of winners in full here .

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Nate Bargatze
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
ClutchPoints

Jake Paul’s $30 million offer to Will Smith, Chris Rock after Oscars altercation

Will Smith turned the Oscars into a circus when he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which Will took offense to because it was made at the expense of Jada’s alopecia condition. The Slap has brought about plenty of reactions from all over, and it’s no surprise that Jake Paul weighed in with an offer for a boxing match.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online

New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#The Will Smith Oscars
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Kimmel Says Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap Means ‘I’ve Only Now Hosted the Second-Craziest Oscars’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars during the insane year “Moonlight” won only after “La La Land” was wrongly declared the winner. So, he knows a lot about wild Oscar ceremonies. And he brought that expertise to his monologue on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” by devoting a huge portion of it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy