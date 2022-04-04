ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Salvage ops underway after Eastern Shore Navy crash

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A salvage operation is underway on the Eastern Shore after a Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye crashed last week near Wallops Island and Chincoteague.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was doing a routine exercise when it went down around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday with three people on board.

Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for treatment. The third person, Lieutenant Hyrum Hanlon was killed in the crash .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qRHS_0eyNTWfv00
Lt. Hyrum Hanlon (photo: Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs)

Since the crash, officials have worked to de-fuel the aircraft using environmental protection measures. All fuel was successfully removed from the Hawkeye on Saturday.

“The combined expertise spanning numerous federal, state, and local entities allowed us to complete this significant milestone as planned while ensuring we had the environmental safeguards in place to protect the local ecosystem throughout the entirety of the de-fueling process,” said Mr. Alan Kersnick, the Navy on-scene coordinator. “We greatly appreciate the continued support of our interagency partners, and especially the local community, as we recover our aircraft following this tragic event.”

The next step in the process is using overflight aircraft to ensure there is no pollution or fuel discharge in the area.

“NASA Wallops and Chincoteague serve as a key location vital to successful training of Hawkeye pilots. Our partnership with the community enables the requisite training that allows our pilots and aircrews to be worldwide deployable to support our collective defense,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “As a Norfolk native and someone who has a close connection with the Eastern Shore since childhood, I am eternally grateful for the outpouring of love from Chincoteague and the rapid response from numerous agencies who helped our pilots when it was needed most.”

  • In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers take part in a rescue operation after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, near Stockton, Md., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, killing one person, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people. (Ryan Whittington/Ocean City Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOiHL_0eyNTWfv00
    In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers confer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near Stockton, Md., after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, killing one person, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people. (Ryan Whittington/Ocean City Fire Department via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBU9e_0eyNTWfv00
    In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers take part in a rescue operation after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, near Stockton, Md., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, killing one person, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people. (Ryan Whittington/Ocean City Fire Department via AP)

The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Chincoteague Emergency Management services are all involved in the efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Accomack County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Cape Gazette

Head of drug ring sought

Delaware State Police are searching for the leader of a Sussex County drug-trafficking organization and six others connected with the ring. Dubbed Operation Dawg House by police, a multi-state enforcement operation began in 2020 and resulted in the largest seizure of pre-packaged heroin in Delaware history. The main seizure was 2,500 logs of heroin with a street value of about $1.6 million. Police also seized three vehicles, three firearms, $65,000 in cash, and more than a pound of marijuana.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Salvage#Ops#Traffic Accident#Eastern Shore Navy#Advanced Hawkeye#Naval Air Force Atlantic#Maryland State Police
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
cbs19news

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia mall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Police say a man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall. Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center on Saturday evening. Authorities say the women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy