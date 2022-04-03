ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - MP; FVAC; FVAC WS, FVAC.U

By Pomerantz LLP, MP Materials Corp.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MP Materials Corp. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") (NYSE: MP) (FVAC; FVAC WS; FVAC.U) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verra Mobility Corporation - VRRM

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRRM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Verra and certain of...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Attention Shareholders: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Grab Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab") (NASDAQ: GRAB) (NASDAQ: GRABW). The action charges Grab with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Grab's materially misleading statements to the public, Grab's investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Astra Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ("Astra") (NASDAQ: ASTR) shareholders:. The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021. If you suffered a...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia National News

ERIC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of May 2, 2022 In The Class Action Filed On Behalf Of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws. Class Period: April 27, 2017 to February 25, 2022. Lead Plaintiff Deadline:...
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CABA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CABA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 29, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $262M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Mp Materials Corp#Fvac#Pomerantz Llp#Mp Materials Corp F K A#District Court#Company#Complaint
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. with Losses of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. ("Astra" or "the Company") ASTR HOL))) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of C3.ai, Inc. - AI

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of C3.ai, Inc. ("C3" or the "Company") (NYSE:AI), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to the Company's December 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until May 3, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stocks choppy, oil higher, gas, gold lower, SEC seeks crypto authority

SEC seeks crypto monitoring authority under Gensler. Coverage for this event has ended. To reduce oil prices, Biden’s energy policies need to be ‘certain’: Sen. Grassley. Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley argues that the Biden administration is constantly ‘up and down’ with his energy policies.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketWatch

First Solar stock dives after BofA Securities turns bearish, as 'all the good news is priced in'

Shares of First Solar Inc. took a 4.5% dive in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith turned bearish on the solar power systems company, saying "all the good news is priced in." Dumoulin-Smith cut his rating to underperform from neutral, and his new stock price target of $65.50, down from $76.50, implies about 18% downside from current levels. He said that while the timing of his downgrade might seem counterintuitive, given that the U.S. Department of Commerce recently launched an investigation into Southeast Asia-based solar module manufacturers, but he emphasized that "policy has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into MP Materials Corp. Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

MP Materials Corp. Common Stock's (NYSE:MP) short percent of float has risen 18.62% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.17 million shares sold short, which is 8.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Nextdoor ( KIND 0.83% ), the neighborhood-focused social...
STOCKS
Fortune

Roblox stock is down 30% since its IPO, but its CEO just got a $233 million pay package. He’s not the only CEO in the $200 million club

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a late 2021 surge to over $130 per share, Roblox stock has taken a dive in recent months. The gaming platform is now down roughly 30% from its March 2021 initial public offering price to around $48 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

MTN Hires JPMorgan To Advise On Fintech Arm Spin-off

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) advised Africa’s leading phone company MTN Group Ltd (OTC: MTNOY), on the planned spin-off of its financial technology business, Bloomberg reports. The fintech arm was worth $6 billion in 2021, Bloomberg noted. MTN looked to complete a carveout of the business by the...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

McorpCX included in Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022 Report

McorpCX announced that Forrester Research, Inc has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022. SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McorpCX ("McorpCX" or the "Company") announced today that Forrester Research, Inc ("Forrester") has listed the Company in their recent report Now Tech: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy