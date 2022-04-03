SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AKBA
NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKBA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0