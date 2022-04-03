ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AKBA

By Pomerantz LLP, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKBA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

