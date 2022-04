Calling his bluff. Dillon Passage denies “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic’s claim that he is avoiding signing their divorce papers, exclusively telling Page Six that Exotic is the one who has been dodging it. “I hired attorneys in September of last year in Texas, Kirker Davis law firm,” Passage explains. “They worked directly with Joe’s attorney, Francisco Hernandez, on multiple occasions to draw up paperwork, which was approved by Joe’s legal counsel.” He then alleges, “Joe refused to sign the first draft.” Passage, 25, claims his attorneys were forced to write up a second draft with all of Exotic’s terms, which was “again approved by...

