SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in C3.ai, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AI
NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") (NYSE: AI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0