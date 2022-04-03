ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ASTR; HOL

By Pomerantz LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Astra Space Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") f/k/a Holicity Inc. ("Holicity") (NASDAQ: ASTR; HOL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

9K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verra Mobility Corporation - VRRM

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRRM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Verra and certain of...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Attention Shareholders: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Grab Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab") (NASDAQ: GRAB) (NASDAQ: GRABW). The action charges Grab with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Grab's materially misleading statements to the public, Grab's investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SLI LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLI) of a class action securities lawsuit. CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Standard Lithium investors who were adversely affected by...
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 4 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Shattuck Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 1, 2022

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck") (NASDAQ: STTK) shareholders:. The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ("ELMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NasdaqGS: GRAB) (NasdaqGS: GRABW), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Hol#Pomerantz Llp#The Company#Astr#District Court#Complaint
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $42M Of 5 Stocks

Although the US economy added 431,000 payrolls in March, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Valens Company Closes $26M Bought Deal Financing

The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS closed its bought deal public offering of units of the company for total gross proceeds of approximately CA$32.3 million ($26 million). The company sold 12.21 million units at a price of CA$2.65 per unit, including 1.6 million units sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CAMTEK ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $77 MILLION AND A STRONG ORDER FLOW

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that its revenues for the first quarter exceeded expectations, and it expects to report first quarter revenues of approximately $77 million. Furthermore, despite the negative global geopolitical environment and a recurring outbreak of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LDR Growth Partners Acquires Top Rated Motorcycle Seat Manufacturer

New Growth-Oriented Owners Will Invest in Company's Factory. Operations, Marketing Programs and Presence with Customers. THREE RIVERS, Mass., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LDR Growth Partners today announced the acquisition of Mustang Motorcycle Products LLC, maker of Mustang Seats and related motorcycle accessories, in a private transaction closed last Friday. Mustang, known for high-quality, handmade motorcycle seats, was founded in 1980 near Three Rivers, MA, where the company maintains factory operations. Mustang was purchased out of Motorsport Aftermarket Group, owned by a group of investors, led by Monomoy Capital Partners.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs To Offer OTC Ethereum Options Trading

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS plans to add over-the-counter (OTC) Ethereum ETH/USD options trading to its list of crypto product offerings. What Happened: The decision to add OTC ETH options comes on the back of growing interest from clients, said Goldman’s Head of Crypto Trading Andrei Kazantsev in a client webinar seen by Bloomberg on Tuesday.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy