The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences made many changes for Sunday night's Oscars, but the most controversial move was taking eight categories away from the live broadcast. The eight awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre during the hour before the live broadcast begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Feb. 22. Despite an outcry from high profile Academy members and even some resigning, the Academy is going ahead with the plans. Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are presenting the eight awards.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO