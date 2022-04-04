ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NASCAR: Ross Chastain Reveals He Lost His Phone After Second Place Finish in Phoenix

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain had something happen to him that causes many people to have nightmares: he lost his phone. All of that went down after finishing in the race that was tight at the finish. Ross Chastain was seeing the checkered flag in his future. It was on the last lap at Phoenix, too. He finished second that day to Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Is Dealing With After-Effects Of Losing Phone

But Chastain won at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. He led 31 of the 68 laps. Chastain survived a frantic finish with AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman. It was his first win since 2019 as he won once in the Xfinity Series. That year, he also won three times in the Camping World Truck Series.

Let’s go back, though, to Phoenix and the scene of the phone mishap. Where could that phone be? Possibly in a landfill by now. We get more from Sportscasting.

Chastain has admitted to The Athletic that “I’m terrible” when it comes to replying to texts. He did not back up the phone’s apps or contact list. He’s got to start from scratch, people. “Pre-race at Phoenix, I remember having it — and then postrace it was gone,” Chastain said. “So, I don’t know where I left it — somewhere between the hauler and the bathroom in the Cup garage, and it’s never showed up.”

His Phone Case Had A Lot of Important Identifications, Money In It

So, the phone did show up on an app to locate it. Sadly, people searching for it couldn’t find it. Chastain got home and saw some messages and texts through iMessage. Others, though, were gone. Alex Bowman had some advice after the COTA win. No, it was not about phones.

“So now people are like, ‘Man, you never responded after Phoenix.’ People I would have definitely responded to,” Chastain said. “But I don’t even tell them I lost my phone, because I feel like that would just be an excuse.”

For the NASCAR driver, that phone meant more than just the phone itself. Chastain did use an oversized phone case, where he stored his credit cards, NASCAR identification card, assorted other cards, and some money.

He was doing his banking at SunTrust. But they recently merged with BB&T to form Truist Bank. So, he’s going to be getting new debit cards and even having to go into a new online portal. “I wasn’t logged into anything new yet,” Chastain said. “So, I just finally had to go to the bank with my laptop and my new phone and ask the branch manager, ‘Please get me online. Please order me new stuff. Please help me.’ I feel so incompetent right now.”

