Grammys live| Silk Sonic's Vegas-inspired set opens Grammys

By AP
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards , being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Host Trevor Noah has opened a Grammy Awards show that he says will be part party, part concert, with some trophies handed out in between.

The comedian and “Daily Show” host delivered his opening monologue between performances by Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

He walked among tables set up near the stage instead of theater seats.

“Look at this room, this is a party, everyone’s hanging out we’ve got the tables, we’re doing shots. Last year we were doing shots like Moderna and Pfizer,” Noah said.

He added, “We’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

The crowd laughed at the reference to Will Smith shouting to Chris Rock to keep wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his mouth after slapping Rock on the Oscars stage a week earlier.

It was Noah’s second-straight year hosting the show, but the first with a typical, arena-sized Grammy crowd.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s awards were held in an outdoor pavilion in Los Angeles with only a small audience of nominees and guests.

5 p.m.

Silk Sonic brought back the ’70s with a Vegas-inspired set to open the Grammy Awards in Sin City on Sunday with spinning roulette wheels on the screens.

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak set the tone with their performance of “777” and a jamming horn section. Mars started the show imploring the Las Vegas crowd at the MGM Grand Arena to get up and dance.

The pair won two awards during the pre-telecast ceremony and are nominated for record and song of the year. The duo’s song “Leave the Door Open” and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” tied to win best R&B performance, and “Leave the Door Open” won best R&B song.

4:40 p.m.

BTS has arrived at the Grammys full strength after one of their members recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band walked the carpet wearing custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colors from bright white to muted blue. Member V wore a bouquet of giant floral pins.

The group, which is nominated for their hit “Butter,” will also perform on the show.

Member Jungkook was recently tested positive for the coronavirus,

4:05 p.m.

Olivia Rodrigo has won her first career Grammy in what could be the beginning of a big night.

The 19-year-old won the award Sunday for best pop solo performance for her viral hit “Drivers License.”

The viral single made a pop star out of the Disney Channel actor and turned her album “Sour” into one of the biggest of the year.

Rodrigo did not accept the award in person, which was presented before the Grammys telecast, but is slated to be a performer during the show. She walked the red carpet in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood , who included purple sparkle trim.

She’s nominated for six more Grammys on Sunday night including best new artist and album of the year.

3:39 p.m.

Foo Fighters have won three Grammys just days after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The group won Grammys for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

No one from the band appeared to accept the award at the Sunday ceremony in Las Vegas.

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years and was the best friend of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

They had been scheduled to perform on the Grammys telecast. Producers say Hawkins will be honored during the ceremony.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been scheduled to play a music festival on March 25.

3:22 p.m.

Last week’s slap at the Oscars got some early laughs at the Grammys.

LeVar Burton, the host of the pre-show ceremonies Sunday, introduced comedian Nate Bargatze and told everyone they needed to stay in their seats.

“I need to warn everybody, the next presenter is a comedian,” Burton said. “I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves."

Bargatze came out with a comically oversized helmet just in case.

“They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows,” he joked. “It doesn’t even cover your face.”

The two were referencing the shocking moment at the Oscars broadcast when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock. Grammy host Trevor Noah was also anticipated to touch on the controversy.

3:15 p.m.

Chick Corea and Vicente Fernandez have each won posthumous Grammys.

The jazz giant Corea, who died in February 2021, won two awards Sunday, for best improvised jazz solo and best Latin jazz album with Eliane Elias and Chucho Valdés.

The Mexican singer, actor and cultural icon Fernandez won best regional Mexican music album for “A Mis 80s.”

Fernandez died in December at age 81.

Other posthumous Grammys are possible Sunday for Chris Cornell, who died five years ago and is nominated for best rock performance. And the Foo Fighters, who lost their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, just over a week ago are up for three Grammys.

2:35 p.m.

First the Oscar, now “Summer of Soul” has claimed Grammy glory.

The win for best music film Sunday came a week after “Summer of Soul’s” Oscar moment was upended by Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock. Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson briefly nodded to the Oscars slap, saying the film has been on a journey from the Sundance Film Festival “until … last week,” he said, laughing.

Questlove instead focused his speech on the artists featured in the film, naming many of them.

While winners at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out, are generally limited to 45 seconds and one speaker, the four winners for “Summer of Soul” were able to speak. (Mostly uninterrupted – the band started up after the second speaker, but quickly stopped.)

“Who’s having a better week than Questlove?” host LeVar Burton asked after the win. “Nobody!”

“Summer of Soul” tells the story of the mostly forgotten and unseen 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which featured performances by a young Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, the 5th Dimension B.B. King and many others.

2:34 p.m.

Joni Mitchell has won a Grammy and made a rare appearance on the awards show stage to accept it.

Mitchell won best historical album on Sunday afternoon for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).”

The 78-year-old Mitchell needed a cane and help from an escort to get to the podium, but strutted and danced as she made her way up to accept her ninth career Grammy.

“Thanks to the academy for this nomination and this win, I didn’t expect this,” she said.

Along with her musical team, she thanked her physical therapist, whom she called “my angel.”

Mitchell had a brain aneurysm seven years ago that left her unable to speak or walk.

On Friday night, she was honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares person of the year, an award that honors a career of artistic achievement and philanthropy. John Legend, Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste played her songs in tribute to her.

1:45 p.m.

TJ Osborne has given an emotional speech at the Grammy Awards after winning an award with his brother for their song “Younger Me.”

Osborne, who came out as gay last year , fought back tears as he reflected on the moment and the support he’s received. He noted that “Younger Me” was written in response to his coming out. The song won best performance by a country duo or group Sunday afternoon.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life changing and potentially in a very negative way,” Osborne said.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back.

“I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

Osborne performs with his brother John as the Brothers Osborne.

The Brothers Osborne win came moments after Chris Stapleton won the Grammy for best country solo performance for a record third time. He took the trophy Sunday for his single “You Should Probably Leave.” He also won the award in 2018 and 2016.

1 p.m.

A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won the best musical theater Grammy on Sunday afternoon for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”

They gleefully accepted the award, noting the project began a year ago by asking what “Bridgerton” would be like if it was a musical.

LeVar Burton presented them the honor during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out.

Burton is doing double duty – he’s also nominated for best spoken word album.

3:45 a.m.

While John Legend was being honored for his musical achievements, the Grammy singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that shaped himself and the world.

Legend explained how Black music has set trends for worldwide listeners during the academy’s Black Music Collective event , held Saturday night in Las Vegas. He was honored with the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Like Legend, the event was filled with empowering messages that touched on the importance of recognizing Black music creators, and featured a slew of popular performances.

3 a.m.

Several performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the Grammy history books Sunday .

Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

She’s in position to join Adele as the only ones to win three major categories – record, song and album of the year – twice.

Trevor Noah returns for a second time to host the show, which airs live in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

