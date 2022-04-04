ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With Blink-And-You-Missed-It Will Smith Slap Joke

By David Moye
 3 days ago

Trevor Noah made sure that there would be nothing to offend Will Smith in his opening monologue Sunday at the Grammys.

The “Daily Show” host didn’t mention Smith by name in his opening bit but subtly shaded the actor’s attack on comedian Chris Rock at last week’s Academy Awards in the opening bit. After Smith slapped Rock onstage over a joke about Smith’s wife, the actor returned to his seat and twice shouted at Rock to keep his wife’s name “out of your fucking mouth.”

As Noah started the Grammys show, he said: “We’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be partying, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.” He also made a variety of jokes about the celebrities in attendance.

For instance, Noah joked that Olivia Rodrigo, who opened the show with her hit, “Driver’s License,” actually had to show her real driver’s license to get into the show.

He also expressed shock that Lil Nas X is actually taller than Nas, and wondered why no one asks Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, what his last name is.

