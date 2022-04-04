Attempted carjacking in St. Rose Sunday afternoon, police search for suspects

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office is asking for help in finding Rickey Howard Jr. Police say Howard is wanted in the murder of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin on Jan. 8. Howard, 22, is about 5'8" and around 140 pounds. Police said he was last...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
Prosecutors in St. Louis, Missouri, declined filing charges against a man who allegedly attempted to carjack a marked police SUV while two officers were inside, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against a 27-year-old suspect who...
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
Sherman police have released information related to an aggravated robbery that took place in Sherman Tuesday. In a news release, SPD said the robbery took place at around 10 a.m. at City Credit Union at 401 W. Wilson Avenue in Sherman. The suspect in the alleged robbery had not been...
UPDATE: 3/28/22 11:20 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released the name of the suspect that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Cieslak from Idaho. Cieslak allegedly attempted to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another and […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A carjacking suspect has been killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Salt Lake City. No officer was injured in the exchange. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Police department spokesman Sgt. Mark Wian said police responded to calls on the 600...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Detectives from D.C. Police Carjacking Task Force said Wednesday an arrest was made in a February 2nd incident in which a mother was carjacked at knifepoint, then kidnapped along with her child in the 700 block of 4th Street NE. Rashan Hairston, 29, of Northeast, D.C.,...
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a homicide after a male was found shot in a vacant lot. According to a police spokesperson, this unfolded just before 4 p.m. when a concerned citizen flagged down a Norfolk Police unit and told them that there was a male lying in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Berkley Ave. (This is right at the city line between Norfolk and Chesapeake.) There they found a male with gunshot wounds. They began performing life-saving measures.
PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police are continuing to search for a suspect involved in a shooting at the Somewhere Else Bar. On Saturday, March 5th, officials responded to the bar just before 2:00am for a reported shooting in the parking lot. The victim, 42-year-old Tyrone Mayweathers of Kansas City had multiple gunshot wounds. He’s being treated at an undisclosed location.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to carjack two St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) officers in downtown St. Louis overnight. The incident happened near the intersection of Chouteau and Tucker, just after 3:00 a.m. Authorities say the two officers were on their way to a call for shots fired near Chouteau and 7th when a 27-year-old man stepped into an eastbound lane of Chouteau, blocking the fully-marked squad car.
Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach was placed on hold Tuesday morning after two carjacking suspects crashed nearby and were later reported hiding in a building at the school, authorities said. A hold is where school officials tell students to stay in place because of police activity near the school,...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police responded to a report of an attempted carjacking on Monday evening around 7 p.m. Police say that two teenagers wearing masks were armed, and tried to carjack a vehicle in the Menards parking lot on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming. The attempted carjacking was...
Comments / 0