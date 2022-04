Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (meniscus) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It’s another brutal injury blow to Chicago heading into the postseason. Ball was tracking to potentially return for the playoffs but with reported discomfort during his rehab, it looks like he will be shut down for the year. The point guard has been out of the lineup since January 14 and has missed 38 consecutive games heading into Tuesday. With Zach LaVine now also out for the matchup against Milwaukee, the Bulls will be down two starters as they are looking to avoid the play-in tournament.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO