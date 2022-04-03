ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub and the scene you probably never saw

By Connor McKnight
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dale talks with actress and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub, from 24...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Mary Lynn Rajskub
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
Complex

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to Star in Jason Bateman-Directed Apple Film

Days after becoming the first streaming service to win best picture at the Oscars, Apple TV+ has secured another big film project. Apple Original Films has landed the hot package Project Artemis, which will star Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, and be directed by Jason Bateman. Rose Gilroy penned the script, which is described as focusing on the space race. Johansson, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce under the These Pictures banner, and Bateman will produce through Aggregate Films. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood ReporterFox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner as a ContributorChris Rock Gets Standing Ovation at...
MOVIES
Distractify

Sanditon’s Season 2 Premiere Revealed a Major Character’s Offscreen Death (SPOILERS)

If you heard that Theo James wasn’t returning for the second and third seasons of Sanditon, you may be curious to know how Sidney died in the TV show. The character’s demise was hardly a surprise. After Masterpiece and Britbox ordered a second and third season of the Jane Austen adaptation in 2021 — reversing ITV’s 2019 cancellation of the show — Theo announced his departure in a statement on Masterpiece’s Twitter page.
TV SERIES
Variety

Billy Porter to Direct Episode of Fox Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter will direct an episode of Fox’s upcoming anthology drama series “Accused.” The episode will tell the story of a drag queen’s “whirlwind affair that leads to devastating consequences,” per Sony Pictures Television. Based on the BBC series of the same name, “Accused” begins in a courtroom, with viewers having no knowledge of what the defendant is accused of or why they are there. Each episode will feature a different cast, exploring each defendant’s point of view through flashbacks as viewers learn how they ended up on trial. Porter is an award-winning actor, singer,...
TV SERIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Sheila Blows Her ‘Shot’ at Redemption, Kimberlin Brown Laments Her Character’s Pitiable Fate

Any hope that Bold & Beautiful villainess Sheila ever had of having a relationship with her son and grandson probably went up in gunsmoke when she fired at Steffy and hit Finn instead. And that has to be a bummer for Kimberlin Brown, who, before the shot heard ’round the world, told Soaps.com that all the character “ever wanted was to be loved. She’s just never had the opportunity to do that because of people that had gotten in the way.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy