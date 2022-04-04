Special Weather Statement issued for Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Secure loose outdoor items. If you are driving, watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will impact travel. Widespread visibilities of one mile or less are likely, and localized visibilities near zero are expected. All travel should be avoided in this developing potentially dangerous situation.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO