OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teenager is facing charges after allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 700 block of County Road 16 SE at around 10:13 pm Wednesday night. Deputies say they arrived to find a 16-year-old female from Stewartville crying in her vehicle. She told deputies her ex-boyfriend had followed her when she left a friend’s home and eventually got in front of her and blocked both lanes with his vehicle.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO