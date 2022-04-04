ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Governor Parson Grants 10 Pardons

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

Governor Mike Parson granted 10 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Melissa Lucio appeals to Texas Pardon Board, Governor for clemency

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Attorneys of Melissa Lucio have submitted an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday. The 53-year-old Harlingen woman was arrested in 2007. Convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death. Melissa Lucio […]
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Arkansas

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Arkansas, deaths attributable to the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#State Of Missouri#The Governor S Office
1070 KHMO-AM

See Missouri’s List of The Top 6 Billionaires in The State

We can only dream about winning millions through a state lottery, but these business moguls hit Missouri's Billionaire list for 2022. I can't even imagine what it would be like to have millions of dollars let alone billions, but these Missouri tycoons come from major industries in finance, investments, and technology and have put that in the billion-dollar category. Stacker reports that six people made this year's list including:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Ohio joins 20 other states in lawsuit to end federal mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a lawsuit along with 20 other states aiming to end a federal mask mandate on public transportation. The lawsuit, led by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, says the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and other federal agencies have made “unprecedented assertion[s] of power” during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy