Zanesville, OH

Michael R. Griffin

By Delong-Baker Lanning
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael R. Griffin, 63 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, OH. He was born January 23, 1959, in Zanesville, the son of the late Donald and Lela Griffin. He was a 1977 graduate of Zanesville High School and was a...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Roger I. Olden

Roger I. Olden, 69 of Zanesville, passed away April 1, 2022 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born January 17, 1953 in Zanesville, son of the late Walter Olden and Phyllis Eppley Olden. He was Veteran of the United States Marines and for worked Burnham Boiler. He is survived by...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sylvia Marie Barker

Sylvia Marie Barker, 92 of Zanesville, passed away April 1, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born July 23, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, William “Bill” West and Sylvia L Alexander Chapman. She was a Christian by faith, loved to dance and sing. Her favorite genre of music was Blue Grass; her favorite artist was Elvis Presley.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael Raymond Glass

Michael Raymond Glass, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, went on to eternal rest Thursday, March 31, 2022. Michael was born December 11, 1949 to the late Donovan and Helen Glass. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by a cousin, James Glass. Michael leaves to cherish his...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gerald L. “Jerry” Snider

Gerald (Jerry) L. Snider, 65, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:28 A.M. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 28, 1957, a son of the late George and Josephine (Hammond) Snider. He was a manager at Wal-Mart for over fifteen years and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was very competitive in EVERYTHING, especially basketball. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, golf, guns, cards, trips to the casino, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry loved taking care of his family and everyone he knew. He was the most generous person you would ever meet, and had the most contagious laugh. Jerry was a loving, caring, compassionate husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. His family and friends were very dear to his heart and he strived to be there for everyone in every way possible. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and spend time with him.
ZANESVILLE, OH
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Linda K. Gee

Linda K. Gee, 70, of Zanesville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born August 25, 1951, a daughter of the late James W. and Betty Watson Davis. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Carolyn Joan Armbrust

Carolyn Joan Armbrust, 94 of Zanesville, passed away 11:20 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, August 4, 1927, in Zanesville the daughter of John A. Williams and Nellie M. (Durant) Williams. She was married on Monday, January 7, 1952, to James B. Armbrust who preceded her in death on Tuesday, November 7, 2000.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dana Bowman

Dana Bowman, 53, of Zanesville, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. He was born November 28, 1968, in Zanesville, a son of the late Weldon and Mary M. (Kuhn) Bowman. He was employed at Adornetto’s Pizza for twenty-five years. He was a Nintendo enthusiast, loved the outdoors, fishing and his greatest joy was jamming to rock –n-roll. . He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed spending Sundays watching the game with his dad. Uncle Dana was a perfectionist, a man of very few words, but his presence was always known. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary “Kathy” Starkey

Mary “Kathy” “Gurt” Starkey, 67 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on August 7, 1954 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harley and Stella (Hamilton) Robinson. Kathy worked for Longaberger for sixteen years, and loved her job there. Kathy loved going to dirt track races, where two of her sons raced, and she loved to tend to her flowers. However, Kathy’s favorite way to pass the time was to spend it with her grandchildren.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kathleen “Kathy” (Odle) Combs

Kathleen “Kathy” (Odle) Combs, 64, passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2022 at 6:24 am at her home in Columbus, Ohio in the presence of her loving family. Kathy was born into a large family, having 5 brothers and 6 sisters, in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18, 1957, child of Guy M Odle and Gracie Lucille Embry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Charles J. Barbara S. Core

Charles J. Core & Barbara S. (Arbaugh) Core, formerly of Zanesville, joined in life, joined in eternity. Known by many names, Chuck and Barb, Mom and Dad, Grammy and Grandpa, Papa Chuck and GG, by one devoted family. Your hand in ours, we dare to explore the wonder of our...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Daniel C. Burgess

Daniel C. Burgess of Richland, MO, formerly of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born October 22, 1931, in Zanesville, the son of Charles Ball Burgess & Geraldine Louise Steil Burgess. At a young age of 8, he began working as a caddie...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Janet G. Moore

Janet G. Moore, 79 of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, while at Genesis Hospital. Janet was born in Winfield, WV, on November 19, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Clyde and Thelma (Gibson) Ball. Janet worked in advertising at the Zanesville Times Recorder for many years, and retired from Helen Purcell as a cook. Janet was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, where she loved to spend time helping with the Summer Lunch Program. Janet loved to spend her time cooking, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
PHILO, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHIZ

Robert “Bob” Steven James

Robert “Bob” Steven James, age 85 of Dresden, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois on October 9, 1936 to the late Harold Edward and Mariam (Abbott) James. Bob graduated from Adamsville High School in 1955 and then joined the United...
DRESDEN, OH
WHIZ

Roy Lee Blunt

Roy Lee Blunt, 69, of Zanesville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1953, a son of the late Arthur and Gladys Duffy Blunt. He loved to fish, hunt, smoke and drink. Roy was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Veterans Supporting Veterans

DRESDEN, Ohio – Many high school graduates leave the area to pursue careers that carry them out of the community with families, friendships and fond memories that are never forgotten. Such is the case with retired Marine Corps Major General David Bice, who grew up in Muskingum County but...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Family Night of Fun

The Duncan Falls and surrounding communities came out to support the elementary school during a fun-filled family event. The family night has been on hiatus the past two years due to Covid restrictions. In the past nearly 1,000 people have shown up for food and fun. “We’ve been holding family...
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Spring In The Ring Taking Place In Zanesville This Weekend

ZANESVILLE, OH- There is excitement in the air in Zanesville as “Spring In The Ring” is coming this weekend. The event will be taking place at the Zanesville Police Athletic League facility and boxers from around the area as well as other states will be making their way to box.
ZANESVILLE, OH

