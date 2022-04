The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions once again. On Sunday night in Minneapolis, South Carolina held off UConn in a low-scoring game, 64-49, to claim the second title in school history. This was the first loss in a national championship game for UConn, which had been undefeated in 11 previous appearances. Aliyah Boston was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO