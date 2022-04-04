ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Three escape house fire in east Wichita, firefighter injured

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

A smoke alarm helped three people escape a fire in their east Wichita home Sunday...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Forest firefighters respond to massive house fire

BOONSBORO, Va. – The Forest Fire Department responded to a massive fire in Boonsboro. The department posted about the fire on Facebook Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. Five trucks responded to the scene and found a home 75% involved with fire. The flames were also creeping toward nearby brush.
BOONSBORO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
NECN

Firefighter, Resident Injured in Boston Apartment Fire

One Boston firefighter was injured after helping rescue someone from a fifth floor apartment fire Tuesday night. Both the firefighter and the resident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire department was called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 26 Hemenway Street. The fire...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Waterman#Accident
KARE 11

Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Woman escapes house fire in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman escaped a fire in her North St. Louis county home overnight. Fire officials said the fire started in the garage of the home in the 1700 block of Nemnich. The woman was able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Denver

1 Injured In Florissant House Fire

FLORISSANT, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was injured in a house fire in Florissant over the weekend. Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at the home in rural Teller County on Sunday. (credit: Allen Schultz) The garage appeared to be burned to the ground. Multiple agencies helped keep the fire from spreading to nearby forest land or any other homes. (credit: Allen Schultz) (credit: Allen Schultz)
FLORISSANT, CO
Record-Journal

Firefighter injured in Wallingford brush fire

WALLINGFORD — A firefighter suffered reported minor injuries while fighting a brush fire on Whirlwind Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the intersection of Whirlwind Hill Road and North Branford Road around 4:55 p.m. for a report of a brush fire, fire officials said. The area does not have hydrants, so tanker trucks were used.
WALLINGFORD, CT
FL Radio Group

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Williamson Fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a fire at The Thatcher Company on Route 104 in Williamson Wednesday. Officials say the fire was limited to a storage area for empty drums and totes. According to its website, Thatcher is a chemical manufacturer and distributor. No chemicals were stored in the area where the fire broke out.
WILLIAMSON, NY
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday fire injures Muskegon Heights firefighter

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of leaving food unattended while cooking after a small kitchen fire injured a firefighter Thursday night. The fire department posted on Facebook Friday saying that the fire took place in a kitchen. It is...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy