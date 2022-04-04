ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Six dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two shooters opened fire before dawn Sunday in Sacramento in the city’s second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six people and wounding 12 others as bars closed for the night and crowds emptied onto downtown streets, police said. Three men and three...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

