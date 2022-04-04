ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Locomotive FC still winless, pointless after 3-2 loss at San Diego

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o41hE_0eyNMK0Y00

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC lost 3-2 at San Diego Loyal on Sunday afternoon in southern California.

With the defeat, Los Locos fell to 0-4 on the season, still without a single point in four matches under new head coach John Hutchinson. El Paso is currently in last place in all of USL Championship and has given up the most goals (13) of any team through four games.

For 20 minutes, El Paso kept Loyal without a goal before conceding one in the 21 st minute to Kyle Vassell. The San Diego lead did not last long, however, as Locomotive responded, taking the attack to the other half.

Harry Brockbank leveled the game in the 26 th minute, cleaning up a deflected shot to keep Locomotive in the fight. The back and forth ahead of the break landed in Loyal’s favor as Tumi Moshobane cleanly found a goal in the 40 th minute, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Loyal’s Thomas Amang furthered San Diego’s lead in the 66 th minute. Locomotive never stopped fighting, pushing to salvage a point on the road until the final whistle. In the 87 th minute, Lucho Solignac paired with Josue Aaron Gomez to pull back a goal to end the game by the final score line.

El Paso Locomotive returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action, taking on Central Valley Fuego FC of USL League One on Tuesday, April 5. The match in Fresno, Calif. kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Locomotive continues its USL Championship campaign hosting Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, April 9 at Southwest University Park. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso’s Tristen Newton enters NCAA transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The American Athletic Conference’s third-leading scorer in 2021-22 is preparing to play his remaining eligibility elsewhere. El Paso’s Tristen Newton announcing he has entered the NCAA transfer portal after playing the past three seasons at East Carolina University. Newton, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 17.7 points […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC comes up short vs. NM United in home opener, 2-1

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive (0-2-0, 0 points, West-10) dropped a 2-1 result against New Mexico United on Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Midfielder Dylan Mares recorded his first goal of 2022 in the first half in front of a second-best attendance record crowd of 8,124 El Paso fans. “We have one of the best teams in […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Diego, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Fresno, TX
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
KTSM

EPPD attribute “teamwork” to capture of Armed Robber

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says that teamwork was involved in the capture of an armed robber Sunday morning. At 4:42 A.M., 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder walked into the Seven-Eleven store located at 5007 Alabama. Noder pulled out a knife, threatened the store clerk, and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tumi Moshobane
Person
Lamar Hunt
Person
Kyle Vassell
KTSM

Bieniemy forgoing final year of eligibility at UTEP, turning pro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is in need of a point guard. Sources confirming to KTSM that Jamal Bieniemy will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro. The news was first reported by Adrian Broaddus of 600 ESPN El Paso. Bieniemy hired an agent and has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso mother meets daughter 31 years after her adoption

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Jenica Gottfeld, a 31-year-old woman, sat anxiously in an Applebee’s restaurant Monday afternoon, waiting to meet Jane Nigro, the woman who gave her life. Judith Gottfeld, Jenica’s adoptive mother, adopted her when she was a newborn baby in San Jose, California. It was a closed adoption, meaning Jenica and her biological […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mississippi State hires Chris Jans as men’s basketball head coach

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — Chris Jans’ time at New Mexico State has come to an end. Jans has been named Mississippi State’s next men’s basketball head coach after leading the Aggies for five seasons. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news on Sunday morning, and it comes a little […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Locomotive Fc#U S Open Cup#Usl League One#Los Locos#Loyal#Usl League#Espn#Usl Championship
KTSM

UTEP season ends with 82-69 loss to Southern Utah, Miners finish 20-14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The book has closed on Joe Golding’s first season as the head coach of the UTEP men’s basketball team. The Miners falling to Southern Utah, 82-69, in the second round of the Basketball Classic on Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center. The loss ends the Miners’ season at 20-14, their […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bi-District Round: high school soccer playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas with the Bi-District Round kicking off on Thursday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action. High school ​soccer ​​​​​​playoff schedule, scores Boys Bi-District Round  Class 6A -Odessa Permian vs. Eastlake – Friday, 3 p.m.-Odessa High vs. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sources: SMU search firm targeting UTEP’s Joe Golding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Life as a mid-major in college basketball has its challenges, especially after having success. Sources telling KTSM 9 News’ Colin Deaver that SMU’s search firm has circled UTEP’s Joe Golding as a potential candidate for their men’s basketball head coaching vacancy. Per sources, Golding has not yet been contacted by […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jans: Mississippi State hoops will have swagger, confidence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chris Jans leaned down to pick up a cowbell and rang it during his introduction as Mississippi State’s next men’s basketball coach. It’s an MSU sports tradition he acknowledged struggling with upon getting off the plane. He plans to get better at it by ringing up more wins with the Bulldogs. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
KTSM

El Paso sends 16 local high school soccer teams to Area Round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas with the Bi-District Round kicking off on Thursday and Friday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action. High school ​soccer ​​​​​​playoff schedule, scores Boys, Bi-District Round  Class 6A-Eastlake def. Odessa Periman, 5-2 (Falcons advance to Area Round)-Odessa High […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy