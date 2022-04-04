Locomotive FC still winless, pointless after 3-2 loss at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC lost 3-2 at San Diego Loyal on Sunday afternoon in southern California.

With the defeat, Los Locos fell to 0-4 on the season, still without a single point in four matches under new head coach John Hutchinson. El Paso is currently in last place in all of USL Championship and has given up the most goals (13) of any team through four games.

For 20 minutes, El Paso kept Loyal without a goal before conceding one in the 21 st minute to Kyle Vassell. The San Diego lead did not last long, however, as Locomotive responded, taking the attack to the other half.

Harry Brockbank leveled the game in the 26 th minute, cleaning up a deflected shot to keep Locomotive in the fight. The back and forth ahead of the break landed in Loyal’s favor as Tumi Moshobane cleanly found a goal in the 40 th minute, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Loyal’s Thomas Amang furthered San Diego’s lead in the 66 th minute. Locomotive never stopped fighting, pushing to salvage a point on the road until the final whistle. In the 87 th minute, Lucho Solignac paired with Josue Aaron Gomez to pull back a goal to end the game by the final score line.

El Paso Locomotive returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action, taking on Central Valley Fuego FC of USL League One on Tuesday, April 5. The match in Fresno, Calif. kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Locomotive continues its USL Championship campaign hosting Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, April 9 at Southwest University Park. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

