GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The 2022 White Sox feature possibly the deepest and most talented roster shown by the franchise over the past 17 seasons. With Craig Kimbrel traded to the Dodgers for AJ Pollock and Garrett Crochet requiring season-ending Tommy John surgery, the White Sox could use one or two more pitchers to reinforce their planned World Series pursuit and put an exclamation point on their roster construction. But that’s a front-office concern as opposed to a worry for manager Tony La Russa and the players preparing to start the regular season Friday in Detroit.

