Sacramento, CA

'It's an incredible tragedy' | Downtown Sacramento on edge after mass shooting

 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — K Street is an area packed with restaurants and bars leading to the Golden 1 Center. The mass shooting in downtown Sacramento has left many of them on edge. An employee at Koja Kitchen, a Korean-Japanese restaurant just down the street from where the shooting...

ABC10

Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Mass Shooting: A timeline of what happened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 10 others injured in a downtown Sacramento shooting early Sunday morning, police said. 2:01 A.M.: Gunshots are first reported near 10th and K streets. 2:02 A.M.: There is a report of an assault in the Capitol parking garage off 11th Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC10

Woman left with gunshot wound to the face after a shooting in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police have launched an investigation after a woman was left with a gunshot wound to the face. According to a detective with the Lodi Police Department, officers received reports of a man with a gun near Central Avenue and Elm Street in Lodi Thursday around 3:14 p.m. Around the same time, police say they also received reports of a woman walking into Lodi Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.
LODI, CA
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Alvin Gentry
The Independent

Mother of Sacramento shooting victim decries ‘senseless massacre’ as hunt for multiple gunmen continues

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

At least six dead in California shooting

Six people were shot and killed Sunday in California, with 12 more injured in the latest mass casualty event to spark calls in the United States for new actions to combat gun violence. The mass casualty shooting is the latest in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Downtown Sacramento#Mass Shooting#Nba#K Street#The Golden 1 Center#Korean#Kings Coach Alvin Gentry
KGET

Argument leads to shooting in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a heavy police presence near the DMV in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening. Bakersfield Police officers got a call from a shooting victim located at 2011 Union Avenue who said they were shot at Golden State and F street. Police located the scene at Golden State and F street at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Investigate Collision, Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a crash and shooting in the downtown Sacramento area Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of a collision and shots fired came in at around 8 p.m. from the area of 13th and V streets. No injuries were reported. There was no further information available at this time, police said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Rancho Cordova man hospitalized after shooting in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said a man has been hospitalized and is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man, a Rancho Cordova resident, with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
blavity.com

Austin Texas Gunman In Custody After 4 People Shot In Mass Shooting Near SXSW

Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect connected to a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, near South by Southwest (SXSW) festivities. Fox 7 in Austin, Texas, reports that APD officers heard gunshots in the 400 block near Toulouse Bar while on patrol around 2 a.m.; they discovered four people were shot. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC10

Remembering Melinda Davis: Sacramento shooting victim was unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Melinda Davis was killed in the mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento on Sunday morning. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroners Office identified her as one of the six victims. A statement from Sacramento Loaves & Fishes said that Davis occasionally used Maryhouse services, a shelter for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
