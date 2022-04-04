Forum held to educate the Valley about war in Ukraine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A forum to educate people about what is going on in Ukraine was held Sunday night at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church.

The Youngstown Chapter of United Nations Association of the United States hosted the forum. It wasn’t intended to be a rally or condemnation but rather to educate and make people aware.

The goal was to armor people with knowledge so they can help lawmakers make decisions.

“We need to be educated. We need to be aware, so that as a world power, of course, we can influence our representatives to do what we feel is best,” said Ray Nakley with UNA-USA.

Panelists were able to make opening remarks and then answered questions from responders and the audience.

