ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

1 dead in shooting at mobile home park; suspect in custody

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach. Deputies received a call about a man shooting a gun shortly after 6 a.m....

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Woman found dead inside mobile home at Happy RV Park

HAPPY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are helping an investigation after a woman was found dead at a Happy Trailer Park Wednesday evening. According to the release, on Wednesday, at around 9:30 p.m., the Swisher County Sheriff’s office requested the Texas Rangers to help with a murder investigation. 29-year-old Tess...
HAPPY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
People

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail

An aspiring Miami rapper was shot and killed just moments after he was released from jail. Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday after being arrested on a gun charge, the Miami Herald reports. Starks was picked up in...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Home Park#Mobile Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy