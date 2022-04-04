2 men in custody after woman taken from Cleveland RTA stop
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was reportedly taken from a RTA station in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police said.
Now police say that two men are in custody and the suspected vehicle used in the incident is reportedly being towed. The vehicle, which police said was stolen, was located at West 104th and Lorain Avenue. The woman taken has not been found.
RTA employees at the station on Detroit Avenue reportedly saw a woman being assaulted and then dragged into a vehicle around 3 p.m., police said.
Police say the woman has not been located.
An investigation is underway and those who may know anything about the incident should call 911 or the RTA dispatch line, 216-566-5163.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
