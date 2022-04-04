ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 men in custody after woman taken from Cleveland RTA stop

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was reportedly taken from a RTA station in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Body of missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found in shallow grave, deputies say

Now police say that two men are in custody and the suspected vehicle used in the incident is reportedly being towed. The vehicle, which police said was stolen, was located at West 104th and Lorain Avenue. The woman taken has not been found.

RTA employees at the station on Detroit Avenue reportedly saw a woman being assaulted and then dragged into a vehicle around 3 p.m., police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOTHQ_0eyNJiFL00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K60Ra_0eyNJiFL00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31n5I0_0eyNJiFL00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Police say the woman has not been located.

An investigation is underway and those who may know anything about the incident should call 911 or the RTA dispatch line, 216-566-5163.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Lord Vader
3d ago

Torture them until they give up her location. If she’s still alive.

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Rta#Police Police#Detroit#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy