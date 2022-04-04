ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

A mild Monday before cooler and windy conditions

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRZMc_0eyNJTxK00

DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds stick around tonight with lighter winds and lows in the upper 30s. Clouds are here for Monday morning, but they will gradually clear throughout the afternoon.

Monday’s highs will be just above average in the middle 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXwdH_0eyNJTxK00

A cold front will slide through the state on Tuesday, adding clouds to Denver and snow showers into the higher elevations. Highs are seasonal in the lower 60s, but winds will be brisk during the afternoon, at 10-20+ mph.

Cooler temperatures are here Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and breezy conditions lingering. Clouds clear out through the middle of the week and we are back to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Rockies opening day on Friday looks great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s! The weekend to follow is even better with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUDI6_0eyNJTxK00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

