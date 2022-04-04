Orcutt Academy’s robotics team to head to world championships after winning Chairman’s Award

ORCUTT, Calif. – Orcutt Academy's robotics team, Spartatroniks , competed and won the Chairman's Award at the Central Valley Regional in Fresno from March 30 to April 2.

The high school said that this is the first time the team has ever won this award.

Orcutt Academy's Spartatroniks robotics team members celebrate receiving the prestigious Chairman's Award at the 2022 Central Valley Regional in Fresno.

"The Chairman’s Award recognizes the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST," said a team spokesperson.

According to the school, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) is a global program focusing on encouraging youth to express their passion for STEM through friendly competition.

The team said that the Chairman's Award "is the most prestigious award in all of FIRST."

The students designed their competition robot, Daedalus, with ball shooting and ladder climbing apparatuses to be robust and reliable, helping the team land their victories.

Orcutt Academy's Spartatroniks robotics team and their robot, Daedalus, at the 2022 Central Valley Regional in Fresno.

Spartatroniks ranked 8th out of the 33 teams present at the recent competition.

The school said that another local team also attended the Central Valley Regional, the 973 Greybots from Atascadero.

The team, made up of 28 students and eight mentors, will next head to the World Championship Competition in Houston, Texas, from April 20-23.

