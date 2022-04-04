Anti-hazing “Sam’s Law” enacted in Washington – 60 Minutes

A bill limiting the way schools can conduct active shooter lockdown drills was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. HB 1941 makes it so that schools in Washington cannot conduct drills involving “live simulations or reenactments of active shooter scenarios that are not trauma-informed and age and developmentally appropriate.” That means that students, teachers, and school staff must be alerted to any drills related to school shooting safety beforehand, and that drills cannot directly mimic the presence of a shooter on school grounds, instead focusing on basic lockdown procedures.
