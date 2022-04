SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Royals have increased their win percentage over the past three years, but they have yet to get back to who they want to be as a club: Contenders. Improving this year and in the next few are crucial to reaching that goal. After a 74-88 record last season, Kansas City's improvement in 2022 will largely be based on the development of its young players. Potential must turn into reality.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO