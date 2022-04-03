ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Harris Dies at 93

By Matt Singer
 1 day ago
One of Seinfeld’s most beloved supporting actors has died. Estelle Harris, best known as George’s mother Estelle on the sitcom passed away from natural causes on Saturday. She was 93 years old. Her son Glen released this statement to Deadline:. It is with the greatest remorse and...

Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

