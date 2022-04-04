ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “drivers license” at the 2022 Grammys

By Madison Bloom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Rodrigo performed during the 2022 Grammy Awards this evening. The pop star sang a faithful rendition of her 2021 hit single “drivers license,” which earned her the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Rodrigo began...

