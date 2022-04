DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday afternoon that Superior native Doug Sutherland has died at the age of 73. Sutherland played ten seasons in Minnesota as a member of the legendary “Purple People Eaters”, joining future Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, along with Jim Marshall, on the star-studded line. He started in 90 regular season games, the fourth-highest in franchise history. Sutherland also played in three of Minnesota’s four Super Bowl appearances, which earned him a spot on the 50 Greatest Vikings list.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO