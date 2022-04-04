ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Silk Sonic Win Song of the Year at 2022 Grammys

By Nina Corcoran
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silk Sonic—the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Song of the Year. “Leave the Door Open” won over songs by Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License”), Ed Sheeran (“Bad...

