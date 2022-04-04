ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Flea Market returns to Sundays

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdgoK_0eyNGYuE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Flea Market, sidelined during the COVID times, returned to the city on Sunday and is bigger than ever.

Between 50 and 100 vendors hold the flea market at 240 SE Clay each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founder Kate Sullivan said while the items at the market are good, the best part is socializing.

“The community of people is the best thing about the market,” Sullivan said. “Some of these vendors are my best friends. Most of these vendors are best friends with each other.”

She said last year there were only 7 markets total. This year she hopes to have 30 markets as the vendors have had plenty of time to collect during the pandemic and they’re ready to sell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Flea market at Roosevelt Mall

The Roosevelt Mall Flea Market will run outdoors in the parking lot at 2445 Cottman Ave., every Sunday from April through November, including Easter Sunday. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 150 vendors will be on hand featuring new and used items, household goods, electronics...
ROOSEVELT, NJ
YourErie

Hippie Space holds third flea market

One business in Girard started a fun way for vendors to make money. The owner of Hippie Space Flea held their third flea market as a way to create events for the public at her store. In only its third week they have had three vendors selling a wide range of products from handcrafted wood, […]
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Sullivan
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Flea Market#Se Clay
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

Over the last few weeks, I have been writing a popular series on billionaires. I have been looking at how they have earned their fortune, at what age they achieved success, and perhaps most importantly, what they have done to help the community.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KGW

Portland's Mall 205 is finally giving up the ghost

PORTLAND, Oregon — They say spring is a season of rebirth. At Mall 205 in Southeast Portland, it also means the death of its old “mall” business model. But depending on who you ask, that happened a long time ago. “It was so dead, like a ghost...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy