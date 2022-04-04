ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah opens Grammys with sly slap at Will Smith’s Oscars drama

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Trevor Noah came out swinging — packing his signature subtle punch — as host of the Grammys 2022 telecast.

After a slew of low-key remarks about “a concert where we give out some awards,” he dropped the first sly little bombshell of the evening: “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” the 38-year-old comedian quipped in an apparent reference to the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock slap drama of Oscars 2022.

Noah then promptly pivoted to announce opening act Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic, who performed “777,” spurring the host to describe them as an ode to the past: “A duo bringing back the ’70s … which might explain all the inflation … Silk Sonic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzQdw_0eyNGUNK00
Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for the second year in a row.

“We made it,” he continued post-performances, referencing the indefinite delay of the awards show due to the Omicron variant . “Better late than never.”

Hosted in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday night, Noah threw jokes at the “music royalty” in the room, including Justin Bieber.

“The best thing to happen to peaches since that Timothée Chalamet movie,” joked Noah, who’s dating “Titans” actress Minka Kelly , before Olivia Rodrigo hit the stage to perform her chart-topping “Driver’s License.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206XOv_0eyNGUNK00
Noah’s joked flowed fast as he wove through the crowd of “music royalty.”

Earlier this month, the comedian noted that the Grammys, albeit a time to celebrate everyone’s favorite artists, would also highlight political topics, like the crisis in Ukraine.

“I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something,” the Emmy-winner said weeks prior to his big moment on stage . “It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on.”

Follow the 2022 Grammys with our up-to-the-minute coverage:

Noah graced the staged on the heels of an online feud with Kanye West after defending the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” after West’s onslaught of Instagram posts against Kardashian and new beau Pete Davidson.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8sw3_0eyNGUNK00
Live updates: Grammys sizzle with explosive performances, controversy

West, who was barred from performing at the Grammys this year because of his “ concerning online behavior ,” bit back at Noah, calling him a racial slur in yet another Instagram tirade .

“I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you,” Noah later expressed upon seeing the post .

West’s on-stage absence announced earlier this month welcomed, of course, some online opinions, especially from rapper The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, who took to Instagram to defend West.

“As if we didn’t know it was coming,” wrote The Game, referencing the Grammys decision and hypothesizing what prompted it.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision,” he continued, referencing the beef between West and Noah , “or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions.”

But without West, the Grammys still has an onslaught of performers ready to hit the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., J Balvin, John Legend, Chris Stapleton and Billie Eilish are amongst the musical guests and nominees slated to perform in Las Vegas.

Eilish — who already has seven Grammys and now an Oscar under her belt at just 20 years old — is up for another seven gramophones .

Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic are amongst the plethora of artists also nominated in various categories.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow New York Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Will Smith
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Anderson Paak
Person
John Legend
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Bruno Mars
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#Sly#Omicron#Titans
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Be In 'Atlanta'

Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC. Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy